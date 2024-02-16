Alisson Ruled Out Of Brentford Match With Fresh Hamstring Injury

Apparently Jürgen Klopp spoke a little too soon about goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s availability for Saturday’s clash with Brentford FC.

The Brazilian goalkeeper reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in their final training session on Friday before heading south for Saturday’s match. While the extent of the injury is currently unclear, Alisson is expected to miss the match against Brentford as the medical team make their assessments.

Alisson had already missed last weekend’s brawl with Burnley after having caught the flu, with Caoimhin Kelleher stepping up in his stead as the Reds went on to win 3-1. Kelleher will likely start on Saturday at Brentford, then. The Irish goalkeeper has been regularly trusted to start the Carabao Cup matches and has been integral in the Reds making it to the final in that tournament, so will be a reliable replacement for the time being.

There is still a bit of good news, despite this fresh injury blow. As reported earlier, Mohamed Salah is fit to return to the squad, and defenders Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate are also able to make the squad with Bradley likely to take over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position again while he recuperates from his own injury woes.

We know you don’t need reminding, but Liverpool still sit top of the table, with two points separating them from Arsenal and Manchester City. As we wrap up February, every point is crucial.