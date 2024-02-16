Jarell Quansah: “Trying to Improve, Trying to Learn”

21 year old centre-half Jarell Quansah made his debut on the pitch for Liverpool last year and has impressed with his performances.

“You just sort of take it in as it comes. I’ve not really had a moment to take a step back and think [whether] I really belong or whatever”, he said.

“It’s taking each game as it comes, trying to improve, trying to learn everything off the players around me”.

Making his way up through Liverpool’s Youth Academy, Quansah now has the opportunity to learn from senior players such as captain Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

“We’ve got a really good group who really do help each other. Especially in my position, I’ve got world-class players ahead of me. I’m just being a sponge and taking everything in from them and that will help me whatever happens”, he said.

“It’s hard to enjoy when it’s so tough, to be fair! It’s just about learning for me at this stage. I’m obviously doing it at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which is good and it’s hard. When I was younger, that’s all I wanted. I’m prepared for this sort of challenge in my career”.