Brentford Manager Thomas Frank Side Steps Liverpool Links

Liverpool fans are focused on their imminent backroom overhaul and new manager. Meanwhile, around Europe, other there are several big spots that are about to open. Barcelona manager Xavi is also stepping down at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel could be kicking the bucket at Bayern Munich after a disastrous season with the German giants.

There will be a huge turnaround within the ranks of the European elite managers come this summer, and speculation is rampant about how the chips will fall.

It’s well known that Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to be Jürgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield, but there are several names being bandied about in the press.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is one of those names, but he played down any links while admitting that having his name in the conversation is “sugar” for his ego.

“There’s a lot of rumours out there. I think we all have kind of an ego and the ego likes that little bit of sugar but at the end of the day, I’m at Brentford. I’m very happy here,” he told Sky Sports.

“Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe but probably not. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future? What I know is that I’m here at Brentford and I’m very happy with it.”

Frank, who guided Brentford through to promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and kept them comfortably midtable since then.

Coincidentally, it’s Brentford that Liverpool next face on the road. The two teams will meet in the early game on Saturday.