West Ham Sporting Director Says Liverpool Links “An Honour”

The headline news for some time now has been that Liverpool will be losing Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season, and as a result the bulk of the speculation has revolved around which manager might arrive to take charge following his departure.

Just as important, though, will be the appointment of a new sporting director, with season stand-in Jörg Schmadtke set to depart along with Klopp. Amongst the linked names on that front, West Ham’s Tim Steidten has for many seemed a likely option.

“I’ve heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool,” said the 44-year-old German who had a hand in appointing Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen before joining West Ham. “It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s an honour.

“But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet. I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. We signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals. What happens to the future, we will see.”

There has been talk both of Liverpool taking their time in appointing the next sporting director and that the next sporting director, whoever it turns out to be, will be the one ultimately responsible for signing the club’s next manager.

Those ideas seem at odds given a need to plan for the offseason under an entirely new management team, but whatever happens the next sporting director and manager will be inheriting one of the strongest Liverpool squads in recent memory.