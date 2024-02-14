Reds’ Sporting Director Search to Be “Considered Process”

While Liverpool FC’s coaching search has quickly narrowed to former player and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as the frontrunner, the sporting director position isn’t quite as clear cut.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs had this to say about the club’s process:

“I would expect Liverpool to be quite considered about the process. Sources indicate that they are prepared to take their time, and they’re not putting a specific timescale on it. They’re not fixed on one candidate only and will be very open-minded. They’re going to seek a lot of voices. Now the winter transfer window is shut, they’ll be able to approach any candidate in an incumbent role, knowing that there’s a bit more time because they’re not obviously busy and frantically working within the confines of an open window.”

Fabrizio Romano reported on an overture from the club’s top brass to former director Michael Edwards, who declined to return to his post and will be focusing on his consulting business.

Amongst the list of names being considered for the position is Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the last twenty-four hours. Paul Mitchell, the former Monaco sporting director, is also said to be an option and has also been linked to the Red Devils during the wait for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to take over their sporting operation. Just like last year’s search for interested buyers and investors in their respective clubs, it appears that Liverpool and Manchester United are shopping in the same aisle again.