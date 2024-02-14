U21 Coach Talks About His Pride In Quansah and Bradley

This season, Liverpool have pushed through a hard season and performed really well. They currently remain in the running for four trophies, including a trip to Wembley for the League Cup final. The key to success for a team playing that many games is a strong squad that can survive heavy rotation without a huge dip in quality.

New players like Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai have helped keep the Reds playing at a world class level. However, the unsung heroes of the team are the young players who came through the academy and slotted in perfectly into the team.

We’ve seen Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones blossom with Klopp over the last couple of seasons. In this campaign, the two Academy players who have made a splash are Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah.

U21s coach Barry Lewtas talked about the pride he feels when he either of his players gets called up to the first team.

“It’s great for us as an academy because it shows the value of these games, boys who have played here and being part of what we’ve tried to do in terms of the work and the work that they have put in,” Lewtas said in an interview with the official site.

“It’s been an unbelievable season. These boys are playing in massive games, they aren’t just coming on to finish a game off, they are starting in games. I don’t think people really bat an eyelid now if Jarell or Conor are starting. That is pretty remarkable really.”

Both defenders have even scored their first Liverpool goals. Quansah got his off a header against Union Saint Gilloise in the final Europa League group stage game. Bradley was one of four goal scorers when the Reds beat Chelsea in the league.

It’s great to see the confidence being shown to these young players and the ways that they’ve risen to the occasion when called on.