A month after suffering a hamstring strain while on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah was back training with his Liverpool teammates for the first time today and is expected to be in contention to face Brentford on the weekend.

His return is roughly on schedule, with the most optimistic timelines suggesting he might be able to play in the AFCoN final had Egypt made it to that stage of the competition—and with the final held this past Sunday, with Ivory Coast defeating hosts Nigeria 2-1.

Egypt only made as far as the Round of 16, where they were defeated on penalties by the Democratic Republic of the Congo on January 28th—with Congo then making it as far as the semi-finals before they were defeated 1-0 by tournament champions Ivory Coast.

Following his injury, some Egyptian fans had traded in disrespectful speculation that Salah was insufficiently committed to the national team and expected him to return to action quickly with Liverpool, which his recovery timeline has subsequently proven false.