Sven-Göran Eriksson Set to Manage Liverpool Legends Against Ajax

Throughout a career that spanned five decades and saw him manage 12 clubs and four national teams, Sven-Göran Eriksson made no secret that he remained a fan of Liverpool Football Club.

His career brought him close to Liverpool a few times, at least geographically, seeing the Swede take charge of the English national team, Manchester City, and Leicester City, but an opportunity to manage the Reds never materialized.

Following a terminal diagnosis of pancreatic cancer early in the year, there was talk of inviting the 76-year-old to manage a Liverpool Legends match and to spend some time around the club.

Today, the club confirmed that will in fact happen, announcing Göran Eriksson will manage the team of retired Reds when they take on Ajax on March 23rd in the LFC Foundation’s latest charity match.

He will be joined in the dugout at Anfield by Ian Rush, John Barnes, and John Aldridge. Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Auerlio, and Djibril Cisse are amongst the confirmed players, and Ryan Babel will play a half for each side.