Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Plan Extensions for Trent, Salah, Van Dijk

The departure of Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season leaves Liverpool facing a major change after years of stability and success, and for many a concern beyond simply losing the club’s most successful manager in the Premier League era is what could happen to the key stars he has helped to develop.

Three in particular are concerning for fans, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk all having contracts that are set to expire the summer after Klopp departs the club. Before the manager announced his departure, most of the talk was of extensions. Now, some people aren’t so sure.

According to Football Insider, at least, the club remain confident that all will extend—though formal negotiations won’t begin until a new managing director is installed. There is also a belief in the case of Salah that Saudi Arabia is no longer a serious threat to move for the player at the end of the season.

In addition to moving forward on new deals for key players, whoever it is who becomes the club’s next sporting director will be responsible for finalizing the hire of a new manager, with Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Rúben Amorim, Thomas Frank, and Julian Nagelsmann the most oft mentioned options.