Bayer Leverkusen Chief “Sure” Xabi Alonso Won’t Leave for Liverpool

Xabi Alonso has been widely tipped to become Liverpool’s next manager when Jürgen Klopp moves on from the club he put back on top in English and European football at the end of the season. To hear some talk of about it, it’s essentially a done deal.

The directors at current club Bayer Leverkusen, though, are suggesting anyone who believes that to be the case might be getting ahead of themselves, and at least for public consumption the Bundesliga leaders are saying they believe Alonso will stay.

“I’m sure,” said managing director Simon Rolfes when asked if he believed Alonso would stay at Leverkusen beyond the current season. “One [reason] is the contract. The other is how comfortable he feels and that he knows what he has in the club.

“He has a very good team and will have very good prospects next year. We will definitely have a top team available. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who have interest from other clubs often stay us with us.”

Alonso’s rise over the past 18 months at Leverkusen has been what has put him on the map as a potential Liverpool manager, but the level of success he’s having—leading the league and coming off a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich—could also make it difficult.

If he does go on to take the title away from Bayern for the first time in more than a decade, there could be a desire on Alonso’s part to defend that success, and certainly that’s what that club’s fans and management will be hoping for in the coming months.