Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update On Trent Alexander-Arnold

After providing an assist to Luis Diaz in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Burnley, Trent Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn from the match at half time to the surprise and worry of many. The Liverpool defender has been working his way back from injury, but the move caused consternation with Curtis Jones having to step in and play as an emergency right back with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez not available.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said the move was not planned, and that felt something in his knee. According to Klopp, the move was primarily precautionary as Trent felt he could keep playing.

“He felt there [his knee]. He stuck in the grass. We will see, we need further assessment.”

“Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad, but he felt it again and we have to see, we have to assess it. Trent said it’s fine, but it’s not fine [because] he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off.”

With Bradley and Gomez likely available next weekend, there should be cover if Alexander-Arnold is required to miss additional time. Hopefully it won’t come to that, however, as he has been instrumental in breaking the lines with his passing this season while still chipping in with assists.