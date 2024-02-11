Andy Robertson: “Happy to be Back”

Andy Robertson featured in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup at the left-back position against Burnley, as the Reds secured a 3-1 win and retained top position in the league table for the moment.

After being out for four months on the sidelines due to injury, Robertson loved being back in the midst of the action on the pitch.

“The gaffer spoke to me yesterday and just said, ‘We don’t have many options!’ He said try to forget that I’ve been out for four months, which is easy for him to say, I suppose!” he said.

“But that was my mentality when I woke up before it, to try to forget about it and hope it clicks back into gear. I thought it did, to be fair, I thought I had rhythm, I was up and down as I normally would be, I tried to help Lucho [Diaz] on the overlap and get involved in the game”.

While players like Joe Gomez have stepped up in Robertson’s absence, the return of the much loved left-back was welcomed by all.

“Happy to be back, happy to get 94, 95 minutes, delighted to be back starting, and hopefully that’s me until the end of the season”, he said.

“Four months out is a long time but the lads have done unbelievably well. Now I need to step up to their level and today was a good start.”