Klopp Talk: “A Really Good Game, A Really Good Result”

Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Burnley was a “tricky afternoon” according to Jurgen Klopp, and the squad stepped up to put in a strong performance.

“It was about how we deal with it, how much character we can show, and the boys showed exactly what we needed”, he said.

“[At] the start of the game, we were a bit too much in a rush. That was the problem: we played too quick, too direct, we couldn’t react with the formation, couldn’t win balls back. They had counter-attacks and that looks not great and doesn’t feel great on top of that”.

Diogo Jota Opened opened the scoring at the 31st minute, but it was equalized by Dara O’Shea just before half-time.

“We score our goal, wonderful, find our way in the game, and then we concede the equaliser in the last second, pretty much, before half-time”, said Klopp.

“But 1-1 is not a problem, I wanted us to play better football and to play calmer football and thankfully we had two situations to show them – one with a diagonal ball which we saw from Virg to Trent when the winger went inside and then playing around, having the right players in the right positions, and we did that”.

The squad brought back to more goals to secure the win and keep Liverpool top of the table for now.

“It was a really good game, a really good result, besides the Trent situation perfect. We lost this morning Ali with, I don’t know, we lost Joey with the flu, Ali we will see, and before the game Ryan felt a little bit somewhere”, Klopp added.