Conor Bradley Reflects On Dream Day

Conor Bradley has only appeared in two Premier League games. While standing on the pitch at Anfield and about to take on a team like Chelsea would intimidate some, young Conor Bradley didn’t let that get to him.

He started at right-back in the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the 20-year-old scored once and nabbed two assists. The impressive performance earned him a well-deserved standing ovation when he jogged off the pitch after 70 minutes.

“It’s a very proud moment obviously,” Bradley told the official site after the match. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I just feel like I’m in a dream. It’s unbelievable. I’m very happy!”

When asked about his goal, a shocked Bradley admitted, “I just couldn’t believe it went in. I just thought, ‘I’m going to hit it here’ and it went in the bottom corner. I didn’t know what to do, I just went into the corner and did a knee slide. It was brilliant!”

To understand how the Reds are playing so well this season, look no further than Bradley’s night. A team playing at their peak can rely on even the more fringe players to step up when they’re called upon. With so many matches on the horizon, they can’t hinge their hopes on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk dragging them to the finish line.