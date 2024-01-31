Liverpool Confirm Filming of Docuseries for Klopp’s Final Season

Liverpool have today officially confirmed that Jürgen Klopp’s final season in charge at the club will be filmed for a docuseries tracking the manager and players through the end of the season. Moreover, filming of the series has been under way from late in 2023.

While filming began before Klopp officially announced he would be departing, one imagines his decision in November—shared only with a small handful of the club’s upper management—will have driven the decision to document the current campaign.

The series, though, won’t be limited to the manager or men’s team, with the club’s announcement saying the women’s team will also be covered by production company Lorton Entertainment, who also made 2019’s Diego Maradona documentary.

For his part, despite previously saying he wouldn’t want to be involved in a behind the scenes like Being Liverpool, the widely mocked programme filmed during the Brendan Rodgers era, Klopp says that he’s happy to be involved in this undertaking.

“With this being my final season, I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for [an] inside look at what makes this club so special,” Klopp said. “Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club.”

While other similar documentaries may have many nervous given they never seem to end as the fans would hope, the fact filming is ongoing and the Reds seem to have made it through December and January in fine form is perhaps cause for some optimism.