Klopp Talk: “My Foot Is Still Very Much on the Gas”

The need to begin planning in earnest for his departure led to the recent announcement that Jürgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season. Until he leaves, though, Klopp says that he’s all in on the current moment.

Liverpool have developed big goals for what we now know is the legendary manager’s final season in charge, with the club still in the mix for four trophies and potentially decisive league games against Chelsea and Arsenal up next.

“My foot is still very much on the gas,” Klopp said in his pre-match notes. “It will be until the final minute of my final game. In the way they have acted, spoken and, most importantly, trained and played, the players are in exactly the same mindset so, as I’ve said, nothing changes.

“Our ambitions, standards and beliefs are no different. We know what we want and we know how hard we will have to work to achieve it. I—and we—could not be more in this season, I will put it like this.”

In order to give them their best chance starting tonight with a mid-week league match under the lights at Anfield, Klopp is once again asking for the fans to join him and the players in focusing on the task at hand.

While there are sure to be flags and songs sung for the departing manager, they can’t be what people are focused on. The focus needs to be on making the atmosphere as imposing as it can be for their opponents. The focus needs to be on making an atmosphere fitting for a famous European night—even if it’s a league game.

“Finally, I would like to thank you for the support I was given on Sunday but at the same time I have another request,” Klopp added. “Tonight we need a proper Anfield atmosphere.

“This is definitely an occasion to forget that the manager is leaving at the end of the season and to do everything that we can as a collective to make it as uncomfortable as we possibly can for a really strong opponent. If we can do this together, we will definitely create an opportunity to take another step forward.”