Konaté On Learning of Klopp Departure: “It Was Very Emotional!”

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure is one that is very rarely seen in world football: voluntarily, successful, and in his prime. Likely the players were just as surprised to hear the news as the fans were.

We will never know exactly what was said in that team meeting, though the players have admitted to it being a very emotional moment. Since it was Klopp delivering the news, it was probably a combination of a thoughtful, encouraging monologue and him telling everyone, “Working with you guys has been very cool.”

Ibrahima Konaté spoke about the situation from his perspective and how the news has affected him.

“Of course it was very emotional, because nobody expected this from the manager. The world did not expect this!” the French international told the official site.

“Everybody was surprised, but this is football, and football is crazy. I don’t have the words, I don’t know how to explain this feeling, but for sure it was very important for us to show to the manager that we are with him for the rest of this season. We want to win everything for him, and for us, and for the fans.”

A “Do It For Klopp” theme has been building in the wake of the announcement, by fans and players alike. With so much still to play for, letting Klopp go on a high note and full of happy memories has become a priority.

Or, to put it like Konaté: “When he said that [he was leaving], in my mind I was like, ‘In the last four months, I have to give my life for him now.’”

Klopp’s management style and focus on team ethos has created a team full of loyal and like-minded members.

Collectively, our next chance to give our lives for Klopp comes on Wednesday when Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League.