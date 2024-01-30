Rumour Mongering: Reds Seek Clarity from Manager Candidate Xabi Alonso

With Jürgen Klopp set to depart Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, an early favourite has emerged both amongst the fans and bookmakers by way of former Liverpool star player and current Bayer Leverkusen standout manager Xabi Alonso.

After starting out his coaching career with Real Sociedad B, the Spaniard has impressed massively in a season and a half now with Leverkusen, taking a side that has rarely been in the conversation for the top of the Bundesliga to first place while playing aggressive and attractive football.

Along with his Liverpool past, which seems sure to give him an advantage of buy-in, backing, and time from the fans that perhaps no other potential hire would get, and it’s easy to see why his name would be amongst any list of potential frontrunners.

According to Sky Germany, at least, it might be more than amongst the frontrunners, as they claim that the Reds are currently seeking clarity from Alonso’s end as to whether he would be ready and willing to abandon his Leverkusen project to make the switch to the Premier League.

While many would expect the answer to be easy and obvious, Alonso has been backed at Leverkusen in his first top level managerial opportunity and some have speculated it might be a year early for him to make the switch to another club—even if it’s Liverpool.

There’s no telling what a year will bring, though, and the intersection of Alonso’s fortunes and the Liverpool job opening isn’t the sort of opportunity that can be counted on aligning every summer. A year early or not, then, if Liverpool’s interest is genuine it may be a now or never question.