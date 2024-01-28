Virgil van Dijk is One of Joe Gomez’s Biggest Fans

Joe Gomez is the longest serving player currently at Liverpool to have played during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. And this isn’t the only factoid that makes him special.

According to captain Virgil van Dijk, Gomez’s versatility is a great asset to the team.

“Whatever position he plays in and whatever he’s asked to do, Joey’s approach could not be better so it is nice – and more importantly, totally deserved – that he is getting some recognition”, he said.

“I have made no secret of the fact that Joey is someone who I always enjoy playing alongside. He’s not the only one of course, but I sometimes feel that he does not get the credit that he deserves”.

Gomez has filled in various roles, stepping up to the pitch whenever he is needed, and van Dijk believes that that is one of his greatest qualities.

“All I can say is that from a captain’s point of view and a centre-back’s point of view, it is really helpful to have someone who can play every position across the back four to an unbelievably high standard”, he said.

“Joey has always been appreciated inside the dressing room and, as I’ve said, I’m personally one of his biggest fans. Seeing him perform the way he has been makes me really happy but, more than anything else, it is a massive help to the team”.