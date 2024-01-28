Jurgen Klopp: Norwich Have Quality and Experience

Liverpool will play the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City today at Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp believes that the opponents will be ready to put up a fight.

“Norwich have only lost once this year, against Leeds United in midweek, and they are a team which has a lot of quality and experience”, he said.

“They also have a manager in David Wagner who I know really well, so well that I regard him as a best friend and a brother. Today will be a rare experience for me in that I will want his team to lose and I am sure David will also want me to suffer the same fate. Usually, the teams we manage are each other’s second-favourite teams but such sentiment will have to be put on hold at least until the next round of fixtures”.

Liverpool have already qualified for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, and Klopp hopes that the positivity of being in that situation will help the squad today.

“The real positive for us – and it is a big, big positive – is that we go into today’s game having already qualified for Wembley in the Carabao Cup, an achievement which I told the players immediately after the game we should not take for granted”, he said.

“It was only two years ago that we had some wonderful Wembley experiences but last season was different shall I say, so we should cherish the new moments while also using the old ones as a reminder of what is possible”.