Liverpool Top Coaching Staff to Leave Along with Jurgen Klopp

The news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool Football Club at the end of this season rocked the football world on Friday. Updates followed that senior members of his coaching staff will also be exiting the club with him.

Assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will depart from their roles, along with elite development coach Vitor Matos.

Sporting Director Jorg Schmadtke who was appointed last June will also leave but sooner than the rest, at the end of the January transfer window. Schmadtke was hired from Wolfsburg in 2023.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer”, said Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon.

“He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jürgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department”.

On Jurgen Klopp’s departure, Gordan expressed the club’s gratitude for his tenure of some of the highest successes Liverpool has seen in recent years.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Jürgen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted. To appropriate an adage synonymous with another Liverpool managerial great, Jürgen Klopp ‘made the people happy’ and we have total confidence he will continue to do so until his eventual departure”.