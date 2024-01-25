According to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, there’s a chance of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai all being in the squad that faces Norwich City on Sunday in their Fourth Round FA Cup tie.

Of the trio, having made the bench against Fulham, Robertson seems a lock both to be in the squad and to at least make an appearance as a substitute, though Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai being included seems less certain.

“There’s a chance for all of them but we will really have to see,” Klopp noted. “Robbo is physically ready and I think it was good to have him in the matchday squad, and he’s completely in the normal team training schedule.

“Dom had yesterday a session, today I he has a day off, and then from tomorrow on he is in completely normal. That means he is ready for minutes. With Trent, is it already Norwich or is it the game after? We will have to see.”

The pressure for the trio’s return isn’t Norwich but rather the next two league games, with Chelsea coming to Anfield next Wednesday and then the Reds heading to The Emirates on the weekend to take third-place Arsenal.

With City five points behind but holding a game in hand—that everyone presumes they will win to cut the gap to just two points when everyone’s level on matchweek—that’s a pair of games that could well define the Reds’ season.

Win both and the title talk will truly take off. Stumble, and it’s easy to imagine City drawing level and then embarking on the sort of winning run only possible for the sportswashing front of a human rights abusing petrostate.

“It would be absolutely very helpful if they all could be involved, but we have to see,” Klopp added. “And I hope that Thiago [Alcântara] and Stefan [Bajčetić] will be back as well rather sooner than later. That would be cool.”