Marco Silva on Liverpool: “They Are Top of the League for a Reason”

Liverpool went into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Fulham knowing they had the aggregate lead and a draw was enough, and with that as the background they had a calm and composed start.

A big part of that, according to Fulham boss Marco Silva, was down to experience in big games. It’s something that can’t be practised, and it’s something a lot of Liverpool players have and that Fulham’s simply don’t.

“When you play against a team who are so consistent no matter what competition they are playing in, they are top of the league for a reason, moments count,” Silva noted. “I felt they were much more calm than us.

“For them it was another game. For most of our players it was new for them to play in a semi-final. The first 30 minutes were difficult for us. We were a little too emotional and a little bit more nervous than Liverpool.”

Fulham did eventually settle down and give the visitors a difficult go of it as the game headed into its final period—and especially after Liverpool removed Alexis Mac Allister from the six—but came up just short.

The result might disappoint for Fulham, but along with the experience of the big occasion, Silva will take positives from that into the second half of the season as they look to close the gap on the top half of the league table.

“Overall the game wasn’t our best performance,” he added.” But the desire and commitment from our players, they gave everything from first minute to last minute. We kept the semi-final open until the last minute.”