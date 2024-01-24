Liverpool Exploring Potential Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

According to a report by Bloomberg, Liverpool FC is exploring producing a behind-the-scenes documentary with several media production partners.

If so, it’s a big shift for manager Jürgen Klopp. It was reported in 2018 that the club’s hierarchy were keen to participate in Amazon’s All or Nothing series, but Klopp had vetoed those plans, with the manager believing that there was nothing to be gained from fly-on-the-wall exposure and that people’s behaviour changes when they are on camera.

Perhaps concessions were made, or the partners have found methods of filming that aren’t intrusive. Having viewed all three seasons of All or Nothing with Man City, Spurs and then Arsenal, the production team has progressively used more mounted cameras instead of cameramen, especially in the locker rooms. In my opinion, it’s not as big a concern anymore.

Bad memories of Brendan Rodgers being a bit of a weirdo on Being: Liverpool are probably surfacing for many right now, but honestly, I can’t see Klopp embarrassing himself. He’s been here nine years, and we know so much about him, like how much he’s super into the Rocky films. I’d be very surprised if he starts drawing the brain and heart holding hands. We’ll see if it comes to fruition.