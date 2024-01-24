Curtis Jones on Diogo Jota: “I Call Him the Ghost”

Diogo Jota took no time at all to jump back into his fine form following his return from injury. To prove it, on Sunday, he scored twice in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. He’s certainly not the only Reds’ player who firing on all cylinders right now, with Liverpool five points clear at the top of the table. However, it’s he that teammate Curtis Jones has bestowed a new nickname.

“I’m at the point now where I call [Jota] ‘the ghost’ because he’s one of them where you think he’s not involved in the game, and then he’ll pick up the ball and it’ll turn into a goal!” he told the official site.

“I’ve been around a lot of world-class strikers from my Academy days into the U21s and then the [senior] team, and he’s right up there. When the game isn’t going his way, it’s quite easy for a striker to not be on the ball and not impact the game, but Jots is always in the game.”

Okay, first things first: Jots. I had to check to see if that was a typo, but no, Jones says it twice.

“Even when, say, his touch is a little bit loose and it’s not going right, the ball will bounce around the box and it’s a Jota goal, and you think, ‘Only Jots could do that!’” he continued.

Forget ‘the ghost’ because that is the new nickname to remember. I assume it’s pronounced “Jotes”, and I love it. Made my night. I just need someone to drop a Jotsy.

But yes, Jota is good at football. The Reds have had no shortage of goals this season, and Jota has scored 11 of them and assisted on four.

“To have him in the team is amazing. He’s a huge help, he always runs and when his confidence is the way it is now, there’s no doubt that in every single game he’s going to get goals.”

He’s fast becoming a staple of Jürgen Klopp’s front line. Jota announced his return to fitness on Boxing Day with a late goal against Burnley that helped them rise to the top table. Liverpool remain in the running for all four possible trophies this season, and if they want to add any of them into their trophy case this season, then the team has to continue playing to the high level that we’ve seen from Jota so far this season.