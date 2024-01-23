Andy Robertson Rejoins Team Training and Expected in Fulham Squad

Liverpool’s injury concerns look set to lighten immensely over the coming week, with Andy Robertson back in full contact team training and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai expected to do similar later in the week.

Not only was Robertson seen training with his teammates today ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham, but assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed that he will be in the squad for tomorrow’s match.

“He trained yesterday with the team,” Lijnders said. “He had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact. He did a lot of work and really good rehab, so he’s fit in terms of sports science.

“Now he has to get fit with proper team training. So that’s a big, big advantage to have him back. I just met him in the canteen, he said, ‘Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!’ So he’s pushing himself into the squad, and that’s good. He will travel.”

Lijnders added that the club are eyeing Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Norwich to include Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai in the squad—though as with Robertson tomorrow, one imagines they would start the game on the bench.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is likely two weeks away from team training while Ben Doak and Joël Matip remain long-term absences, and Mohamed Salah is now on his way back to Liverpool to work on rehabilitating his hamstring strain.