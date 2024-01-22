Conor Bradley Reflects on Outstanding Liverpool Premier League Debut

Young right back Conor Bradley showed he more than deserved another chance by his performance against Fulham in the first round of the League Cup semi-final. Following a brief winter break for Liverpool, he got just that on Sunday.

Making his Premier League debut, the 20-year-old from Castlederg, Northern Ireland was again a standout for the Reds on Sunday as the hosts survived a sluggish start before eventually easing their way to a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

“My league debut is one I’ve been waiting for from about five,” Bradley told Sky following the match. “To get that now, I’m really proud. But it was a good team performance, a difficult place to come, so to get a 4-0 win—we’re all very happy.”

Fulham in leg two of the League Cup semi should be another chance for Bradley, though with Arsenal and Chelsea on the horizon and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected back soon starting every game for him likely won’t be a long-term thing.

Not that Bradley is expecting that. He might just be, though, expecting a few more chances spelling Alexander-Arnold in the second half of the season. And based on his performances in recent weeks, a few more chances are more than deserved.

“Trent is obviously unbelievable, he’s been in unbelievable form all season,” Bradley added of the looming return of Liverpool’s star fullback and creative engine. “I’ve just got to keep trying to do my best for the team and see where it takes me.”