Official: Mohamed Salah to Return to Liverpool for Injury Treatment

Having suffered a mild hamsgtring strain against Ghana on Tuesday, Liverpool and Egypt superstar forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out definitively for his country’s next two Africa Cup of Nations matches.

He is certain to miss first their group closer against Cape Verde—where a draw seems certain to be enough to see them through to the next round—and then their first knockout round match. This is a marked improvement on initial reports that speculated he could be out for at least a month.

Despite that, Liverpool and Egypt have negotiated—one expects with the involvement of the player—for him to return to Liverpool following Friday’s game against Cape Verde on Monday night to undergo treatment.

When he has been judged to be sufficiently healthy, and assuming Egypt are still in the competition at that point, he will then re-join the national team in Côte d’Ivoire for the remainder of the tournament which runs through February 11th.

A statement from the Egyptian FA released on the matter reads:

“After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team’s medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.”