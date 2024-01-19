Klopp Talk: “We Better Play a Really Good Football Game”

Liverpool face 12th placed Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday night, and Jurgen Klopp believes that “it will be pretty difficult” since they are in a really good moment.

“That’s why we better play a really good football game”, he said.

Liverpool benefitted from the winter break and Klopp is ready to face the rest of the season.

“Today is the third session already since we are back, you could see it was really important to everybody, for everybody. From my personal point of view, I had four days. Perfect, absolutely. Nobody wanted to have three or four weeks, we are in the middle of a season [and] we love what happened so far, we are looking forward to what’s coming up, but these four days were just top-class”, he said.

“Now we are the third day in training again and you can see the boys, as much as they like going on holiday, the thing they like most is actually playing football and that’s really cool to see”.

Klopp has been giving opportunities to Liverpool Academy players, many of whom have given stellar performances.

“The Academy produce the players but it’s all about the players because even the Academy cannot perform miracles and make wonderful art out of a piece of wood, there must be some talent. I love that”, he added.