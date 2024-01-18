Wagner Says Facing Liverpool in Fa Cup Is the “Reward” Norwich Wanted

With Wednesday night’s 3-1 win for Norwich City over Bristol in their FA Cup Third Round replay, the mid-table Championship side booked a trip to Anfield for a Fourth Round match-up against Liverpool on Sunday, January 28th.

For Norwich manager David Wagner, it’s a chance to once again pair off against long-time friend Jürgen Klopp, and while his side will be underdogs he isn’t shying away from the challenge and the opportunity of the upcoming match.

“It’s exactly the reward which we’ve known about from before the game,” Wagner said following the final whistle on Wednesday. “We all wanted to get that. A few of the guys have never been there on the pitch [at Anfield].

“A tie at Anfield is a really big prize and I know my players will relish the opportunity to take on the Premier League’s best players, but it’s not something that should hold any fear for my players and I will be telling them that we will go for it.”

The sole focus for Norwich, though, won’t be the FA Cup, as despite sitting 11th they’re only two points off sixth and the final promotion playoff place and seven points off fifth place in ten-team dogfight for the two positions.

Wagner got his start as Borussia Dortmund’s second team manager during Klopp’s time at the club, and he previously faced off against his mentor with Huddersfield Town after he got The Terriers to the Premier League in 2017.