Cody Gakpo Grateful to Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool Support

Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool in the middle of last season this year, and has made a strong impact on the front line already. In an interview with Voetbal Internatonal, he mentioned his gratitude to senior team members like Virgil van Dijk for helping him settle into the club.

“Of course there is always room for improvement, that’s how I am, but I felt good and I’m having a good time at Liverpool,” he said.

“I came halfway through the season and then a lot comes your way. Everyone at the club has helped me well, including Virgil van Dijk who showed me around, I am very grateful to him for that”.

Gakpo scored for the Dutch internationals in a game against Greece this week, where he played 65 minutes of the game and scored the second goal in a 3-0 victory. The national side was captained by Virgil.

“My feeling is good. I can look back on a good preparation and start of the season, in which I played in different positions”, he explained in the interview, as translated via Sports Witness.

“Developing myself in several areas also suits me as a person. That’s how I am, and that also applies to my development on the field. That also reflects on how I am as a player, that it is important for me to become a more complete player”.