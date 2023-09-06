Liverpool to Appoint New Contractors

The Buckingham Group, the contractor working on the Anfield Road Stand expansion, has entered into administration. This comes after work was halted last month, as the group filed an intention to appoint administrators. Administrators Grant Thornton have been appointed. The rail division of Buckingham was saved and sold to the Kier Group for £9.6m. Still, no buyer could be found for the group's building, civil engineering, demolition, major projects and sport and leisure operations, resulting in the loss of 446 jobs.

This also means that Liverpool FC can appoint a new contractor to resume work on the Anfield Road Stand. According to This is Anfield, that search is underway.

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan previously spoke on the club’s plans for the stand after Buckingham’s announcement last month. He stated that the club was still looking at an October opening and wanted to engage as many of Buckingham’s existing subcontractors and personnel as possible. Let’s hope it all goes smoothly and that safety is of the utmost priority as work resumes shortly.