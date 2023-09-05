Joe Gomez: Try To Keep Momentum After Aston Villa Win

It hasn’t always been pretty, and at times been downright ugly, but Liverpool have put together three wins and a draw in their opening four fixtures of the season. The Reds saved their best for last ahead of the September international break, drubbing Aston Villa 3-0 in a comprehensive performance from all involved.

One of the key figures on the day was Joe Gomez, who stepped in to partner with Joel Matip with first choice center backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté unavailable for a red card suspension and injury respectively. Gomez wants to make sure the squad can manage to keep the momentum going after dispersing for international duty.

“It’s a different team and I think it’s important, like always, that we don’t get ahead of ourselves,” said the center back.

“Obviously all the boys go round the world now and we have to come back and regroup straight away and try to keep the momentum going. We just keep pushing on and see how we get on.”

Gomez also pointed out how well the new signings in midfield are bedding in. He feels the squad can continue to progress in their performances as they get more and more comfortable with their new look side.

There has been a lot of change this year with personnel, but the boys that have come in [are] unbelievable and showed their ability. It’s a breath of fresh air as well to see the boys settle so quickly and do what they do and express themselves. Like I say, it’s just the start, we have to keep progressing.”

On a personal side, Gomez was happy to step in and help his side to a win in his 200th appearance for Liverpool. Despite being primarily a reserve player the last few seasons, he’s done his best to stay ready and perform when called upon.

“Obviously things change and you have to try to stay ready and that’s what I try to pride myself off. I try to apply myself every day to be ready to try to contribute to the team. It’s a nice personal note but even more important is to get the three points.”