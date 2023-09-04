Klopp Talk: Liverpool Victory Over Aston Villa “The Best for a While”

At the final whistle of Sunday’s resounding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, about the only real question for Liverpool fans was whether the Reds had been that good or if opponents Villa had been that bad on the afternoon.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wasn’t interested in pondering that question, though, instead focusing simply on his side’s performance against a Villa side that has aspirations of again finishing in the European places.

“It was a top game, the best for a while, a long time,” Klopp said following the match. “I don’t know the last time we were that convincing, and we had a few good games obviously now, especially the end of last season.

“In both departments, offensively and defensively. The mix in possession between control and directness was close to perfect. We could use the formation today properly, everybody wanted the ball or protected or showed.

“It was a top game, I cannot say differently. I don’t know when I can say that the next time, but today it was as good as could be because the opponent was extremely strong. That’s a massive compliment to my boys.”

Unfortunately, perhaps, just as it feels like Liverpool are finding their form after a difficult season opener against Chelsea and a comeback victory over Newcastle, there’s the September international break.

While new signing Ryan Gravenberch might be sticking around to learn the ropes, for most of Liverpool’s stars international duty calls. Hopefully, when they return to action against Wolves, they’ll be able to maintain it.