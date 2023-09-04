 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Gravenberch Withdraws From Dutch U21 Team to Focus on Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp’s new midfield signing will spend the international break getting up to speed at the club.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Unveil New Signing Ryan Gravenberch Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch completed his €40M move to Liverpool on deadline day, too late to be registered in time to face Aston Villa on the weekend and with the September international break and two weeks away from the club looming.

However, he will now get to spend those two weeks training with his new club following an announcement from the Dutch national team that his request to withdraw from the U21 team and remain at Liverpool had been granted.

“Ryan Gravenberch will not travel to Zeist this international period to join the Dutch Juniors,” read a statement from the Oranje. “The Liverpool FC midfielder has indicated that he wants to focus on his new club and will therefore not be available”

It’s a decision that will surely please his new manager, with Jürgen Klopp commenting following his signing that his only regret was that due to the timing of his signing he would not get to work with Gravenberch until after the break.

Instead, the 21-year-old will get something few deadline day signings would expect: something resembling a pre-season with his new club. An extended chance to get settled and up to speed with new coaches, methods, and tactics.

