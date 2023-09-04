Dominik Szoboszlai Couldn’t Wish For Better First Goal For Liverpool

Don’t look now, but Liverpool seem to have their next great midfielder in the fold. Dominik Szoboszlai has been the squad’s best player over the opening matches of the season, and he broke his duck against Aston Villa with a sublime strike in just the third minute of the match. He showed exquisite technique to strike the bouncing ball with his left foot and skim it off the turf and into the far corner.

After the match, the Hungarian midfielder was awarded the Carlsberg Man of the Match award. He was quite happy with how the squad played in the comprehensive win.

“Really happy to hold the three points at home,” he said. “

Well played, good reactions, I think everybody showed himself again and as a team we did very good.”

When asked about scoring his first goal for the club, Szoboszlai was just happy the shot didn’t go wildly over the net. He has tried this type of shot before in training and it didn’t come off nearly as well.”

“I’m really happy to score my first goal at Anfield. I think I couldn’t even wish for better. To be honest, I said it before, we practiced sometimes in the training and I think two weeks ago I had two situations after each other and I shoot the ball 50 meters over the goal. Today I was concentrating even more to hit the ball good and to hit the goal. It worked.”

Szoboszlai also discussed the feedback loop between the squad and the home crowd and Anfield.

“We are doing everything for them and also for us. But all the time we want the full stadium and if they come then we want to show them it’s the reason why they come.”

The midfielder made a point to call out the quality of the squad depth as well. With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté missing, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez stepped in and put forth very good performances in the center of defense.

“We have a really good squad, to be honest,” he said. “Joel started today really good, played until the end. Joey as well fought all the balls. We need these kind of players. We need everybody healthy because if something happens then you need to be ready. We should be calm, we should work hard – as we did until now – and everything is going to come.”