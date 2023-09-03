Jurgen Klopp: Newcastle Game was One to “Tell Our Grandchildren About”

Liverpool’s comeback against Newcastle last weekend was a game to remember for both fans and the squad. And Jurgen Klopp described it as no less, in his programme notes this weekend, mentioning how happy he was to see the players cope with the situation.

“A really good opponent, a passionate crowd, a man down and a goal down – but we still found a way”, writes Klopp.

“I have been a manager for many years and more than 1,000 games but this one was special and as I said afterwards, it is also one that we can tell our grandchildren about”.

The squad’s reaction to adversity impressed Klopp the most. Even more so, given that a number of key senior players are no longer at the club to lead by example, and new captains Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold both had a disastrous day. Van Dijk received a red card and Trent had a poor game, conceding a goal.

“It is part of my job to be demanding and always to ask for more, but even with this I could not have expected that this team could respond in such an incredible way at this stage of its development”, he says.

“I would want it and ask for it, of course, but expecting it would be a step too far. That we got it speaks volumes about the spirit that has already been established and our job now is to make that a part of who we are every time we play”.

Liverpool face Aston Villa today at Anfield in the Premier League.

“Everyone knows that Villa play in claret and blue but they could wear any colours they like right now and anyone who watches football would be able to say they are an Unai team”, writes Klopp.

“In simple terms, he is a fantastic coach and he has proven that his way of working can be as effective in this country as it was in Spain”.