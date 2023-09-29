Wataru Endo: “I am Happy That I Was Able to Show Who I Am”

Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City this week saw a trio of excellent goals. New recruit Wataru Endo managed to make a contribution in one of them. He assisted Dominik Szoboszlai’s sensational strike, and it was a moment he greatly enjoyed.

“I thought I was better than in the other games. I am happy that I was able to show who I am”, he said, in an interview.

The performance gave him hope to feature more often in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup, particularly in the Premier League.

“It felt so good to play the full 90 minutes and I felt like I was able to make a difference. If I keep playing like I did in the second half, then I hope I’ll play more in the Premier League. I feel ready. I have to perform like that in every game”, he added.

Endo has had to adapt to Klopp’s style of play, and that process is still underway.

“The system is different, the game is faster and my position here is a little bit higher than it was. The manager doesn’t want me to just stay in front of the defenders. I have to go higher and try to get the ball all the time”, he said.

Despite the pressure of needing to win every game in the League, he is enjoying the process at his new club.

“It’s exciting to be a part of it. This is my dream and I’m enjoying it. We have done great so far”, he added.