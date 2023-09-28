Calvin Ramsay Loan Spell to Resume Shortly

With Liverpool’s squad on the verge of returning to full health — only Thiago is currently listed as unavailable of the club’s senior players — and the depth of talent such that Jürgen Klopp will soon have to choose which starting caliber player won’t even make the 20-man matchday squad on the weekends, it’s easy to forget about some of the players who are, for any number of reasons, not part of the current first-team picture.

Calvin Ramsay was picked up from Aberdeen last summer, and immediately fell victim to a string of injuries, culminating in knee surgery around the start of the new year. Despite making his Liverpool debut in the fall, and looking a natural fit in the process, the 20-year old missed enough game time that it was decided he needed to go out on loan in his second year with the club, sealing a year-long loan spell with Preston North End.

Naturally, because Ramsay can catch no breaks, the Scot suffered an unspecified set-back in the middle of August, and came back to Liverpool to continue his rehab there. Fortunately, it appears as though that process is coming to a close.

“We’ve had some good news on Calvin,” said Preston’s manager Ryan Lowe. “He is at the back stage of his rehab now. We are in discussions with Liverpool and hopefully he’ll be back with us in the next couple of weeks.

“We are not going to rush him back but if we can get him back in the building with us in the next couple of weeks, we will. Once he’s at the end stage of rehab and passed all the protocols, ticked all the boxes, he’ll then be with us.

“I haven’t got a definite date just yet,” Lowe continued. “Just that we’ve had some conversations with them in the last few days and it is looking promising.”

As was the case with Daniel Sturridge years ago, those who have followed Ramsay’s recent career will barely dare get their hopes up at this news, as, despite all the considerable promise the young Scot clearly possesses, a feeling that his body perhaps isn’t resilient enough to handle the demands of career in professional sports is beginning to set in.

We will keep our fingers crossed, of course, that this is the last time in a long time Ramsay ends up on the physio’s tables, and hopefully, he will be able to contribute for the third-placed Lilywhites as they look to build on their impressive start to the season.