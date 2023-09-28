Official: Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group Secure Minority Stakeholder

Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group have today officially secured the minority partner they have spent the past year searching for, selling a stake in the club to US-based sports sports investment fund Dynasty Equity.

The move brings an end to the owners’ search for a minority partner with only a small sale, reportedly in the $100-200M range, and with the money intended to pay off existing debt on the club’s new training ground and Anfield Road expansion.

That will help to keep the club’s balance sheet healthy and could indirectly feee up funds for the club elsewhere, but the relatively small scale of the partnership means it is unlikely to translate directly to transfer spend.

Dynasty Equity’s investment in Liverpool marks the first time the year-old company has taken a direct ownership stake in a club or franchise, having previously limited themselves to advising on deals such as the sale of the Buffalo Bills.

“Our commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” read a statement from FSG president Mike Gordon. “We have always said if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity.

“We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”