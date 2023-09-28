Liverpool Breakout Young Star Jarell Quansah: “I’m Ready to Step Up”

So far in the 2023-24 season, Liverpool have played eight games. In those eight games, 20-year-old centre half Jarell Quansah has made four appearances totalling 205 minutes. Few would have expected that when the season kicked off.

Expected or not, though, Quansah has impressed, looking not just a viable fifth-choice at centre half in the present but a player with the tools to perhaps grow into a key player for a club with aspirations to win titles and trophies domestically and in Europe.

“Any chance I get, whether it’s this competition, Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup, I’m ready to step up and give what I can give for the team,” he said following a 90-minute outing against Leicester City that saw him earn his first assist.

“You’re prepared for anything, so as long as I can impact the team at one end, and now both ends, it’s always good. I just prefer defending but obviously if I can contribute with an assist or a goal every now and again, I’m always happy.”

Wednesday against Leicester in the League cup was Quansah’s second start of the year—his first came against Wolves in the Premier League on the 16th of September—and the first time he has gone the full 90 minutes at the senior level.

It’s been quite the rapid rise to prominence for a player from nearby Warrington who joined the club at the age of five, and while the minutes may not flow quite as freely all season, when called upon Quansah has shown he’s already ready.

“It’s been nice,” he added of his role so far this season. “I just wanted the opportunity, that was the biggest thing for me. I’m glad that I’ve had it and taken it so far, but it’s about kicking on and improving and I’ve got so much to improve still.”