Pep on Kelleher: “He Will Get Games”

Liverpool FC will host Championship leaders Leicester City at Anfield tonight in the Carabao Cup. We fans know what this means: squad rotation. For Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper in this competition in recent seasons, it’s a chance to start.

Ahead of the game, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders dished out some praise for the Irish goalkeeper:

“I think the best signing of the season is Caoimhin, that he stayed with us. For me he is a world-class goalie and he needs games and he will get games. “And I think Ali is massive in this, in how Caoimhin developed, and he deserves a big, big compliment in terms of Caoimhin’s development. Alisson was massive in this. Yeah, you have a world-class goalie who can play in each Premier League team, in my opinion.”

Kelleher is 24 years old, and undoubtedly looking to play as much football as he can. He had looked very likely to leave the club at the end of last season, but a transfer failed to materialise over the summer. Liverpool should be pleased to hang on to him as having a dependable and able 2nd-choice goalkeeper isn’t always a guarantee.

Kelleher has three more years on his contract, and if he leaves, Liverpool should be able to get a good fee for a goalkeeper who could start for a number of EPL clubs. Until then, Liverpool will count on him to play his part in their cup competitions.