Leicester Manager on Liverpool: “The Best Transition Team in the World”

Dropping down to the Championship can sometimes be a difficult adjustment for a demoted Premier League side, but so far this season Leicester City appear to have responded as well as one could to their circumstances.

The Foxes have started off the season in peak form and currently lead England’s second division with seven wins and a loss—along with the league’s best goal difference—from their first eight games. A trip to Anfield in the League Cup, though, is a challenge.

“They have some new players but in terms of transition and work off the ball, they have probably been the best team in the world for the last seven years,” said Leicester manager Enzo Maresca ahead of Wednesday’s cup tie.

“Now, even if they have new players, they just need time to adapt and then they will go again. But I also look at the way we are playing because we are improving. We are trying to refresh things and there have been many positive aspects.”

Given the focus of both Leicester and Liverpool is on their league—as well as on Europe in the case of the Reds—both clubs are expected to send out rotated sides as the Foxes look ahead to the weekend and Blackburn while the Reds face Tottenham.