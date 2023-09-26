Trent Alexander-Arnold “With the Team Training” and Close to Return

When Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off due to injury against Aston Villa just before the September international break, many assumed the player would be ready to go by the time club football returned.

The player has now missed three games, though, absent against Wolves and West Ham in the league and unavailable to face LASK in Europe. While not ruled out for Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday, he seems a long-shot for that as well.

“Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession,” said assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, speaking to the press in place of Jürgen Klopp ahead of the Reds’ mid-week League Cup bow.

“He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready, we will see today. But then if we speak about Trent we have to make a compliment to Joe Gomez replacing one of the best full-backs in the world. He did really, really well.”

Another match for Gomez might be asking too much of a player who hasn’t been a regular starter, but if Alexander-Arnold is expected to at least be ready for the weekend it might be that Gomez will against get the nod at right back.

If not, it is likely to be Stefan Bajcetic taking on the inverted fullback role as the youngster did against LASK last Thursday. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool’s other key injured first team player, continues his recovery efforts.

“He is in a good way,” noted Lijnders of Thiago’s work on the training pitch, though the player is not expected to be in contention this week. “The healing process is going well so that’s most important at this moment.”