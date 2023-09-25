Official: Kostas Tsimikas Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

Liverpool left back Kostas Tsimikas has chosen to extend his stay on Merseyside as the Reds’ Greek-Scouser today officially put pen to paper on a new long-term deal that runs through the summer of 2027.

“I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract,” said Tsimikas, who signed for Liverpool from Olympiacos in the summer of 2020. “I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, everything pays off.”

When news broke recently that Tsimikas and the club were working on a new deal, some were surprised given the player appears more than good enough to start for many sides in England and other top leagues.

At Liverpool, Andy Robertson remains a likely insurmountable obstacle on the depth chart. Tsimikas, though, values a club environment he is comfortable in as well as the chance to compete for the game’s top trophies.

“More success, more work and more trophies,” he said of his goals for his coming years at the club. “For me it is the most important thing, to win trophies, to be committed in every situation, to be part of all of this.

“I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100% there, focused for the next games, and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future.”