Liverpool’s Curtis Jones: “I Want to Play All of the Games”

In a rebuilt Liverpool midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have quickly established themselves as the new stars in Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0, but the two new signings aren’t alone in standing out in the early going this season.

After a strong end to 2022-23, Curtis Jones has continued to impress and at the moment looks to be third in line for the three available midfield slots, with the 22-year-old again starting and impressing in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

“I’ve had a time when I’ve been out of the side for a while and then I came back and picked up a knock again, so I’m at the point now where I want to play all of the games and help the team as much as I can,” Jones said of his current role in Klopp’s side.

“There’s been times I’ve had to wait my turn, but I’m at the point where I’m in the team and I know what I’ve got to do. The new lads that have come in have given us a boost and it allows me to play a little bit more free and I’m just trying to keep it going.”

With another new signing, Ryan Gravenberch, looking promising over the past week, competition for minutes won’t get any easier, with Wataru Endo also in the mix along with Harvey Elliott and Thaigo Alcantara expected to return to action soon.

Liverpool’s Europa League commitments, though, plus the League Cup starting up for them on Wednesday when they take on Leicester City, should mean chances to impress—and if Jones continue to do that, he should get plenty of minutes this year.

“It’s Liverpool so we are always going to play,” Jones added of the fixture load. “We’d like a Champions League Tuesday or Wednesday but are happy in [the Europa League] and the Premier League is always there so it’s game after game, and it’s good.”