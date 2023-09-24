Love Us at the Beginning, Not Just at the End, Says Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp reminded fans that it’s important to love the club throughout its journey, and not just at the happy endings.

“At a club like Liverpool it is not possible to just love a team at the end of its journey, it has to start when it begins”, he wrote in his programme notes.

“Of course, you can see the imperfections and the things that need to improve. You can also have moments when it isn’t as easy to believe but hopefully with this team our supporters are able to see what it is about and also the possibilities of what it could become”.

Liverpool have come from behind to win a number of games, and also remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far. And Klopp praised the squad’s resilience that has been on display.

“It has also shown in the opening weeks of the season that it will not accept its fate easily – a quality which can take teams a long way. It is not a bad combination, let me put it like this”, he explained.

Stability will be key for the squad now, which has seen some high profile departures, as well as new recruits.

“As I keep saying, this is a new team so it would not make sense to obtain stability so early on and the big positive is that we have continued to pick up good results while in this phase of our development”, he concluded.