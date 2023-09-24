Harvey Elliott: “We Need to Start Off Better”

Liverpool came back from a goal down to win 3-1 against Austrian club LASK in the Europea League this week, and Harvey Elliott conceded that it is not a great trend for Liverpool to set for themselves.

“We’re not trying to make it hard for ourselves, it’s something that we need to improve on. We need to start off better and not give away as many chances as we did”, he said.

Luck may not always be in favour of the club if the pattern of conceding early continues throughout the hectic season, he added.

“But thankfully we did it again and we took our chances well. Even though we went 1-0 down, we stayed in the game, we showed good desire and resilience to come back and win”, he said.

With new recruits in the midfield, Elliott will face competition to be in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to need everyone this season and it’s the best way of being successful. Everyone’s going to be needed and needs to play a big role”, he said.

“It’s just about taking each opportunity and putting the most into the game. Each and every game I play, I just try to emphasise what Liverpool means and just go out and play with a smile on my face”.