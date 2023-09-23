Dominik Szoboszlai On Liverpool: “I’ve Worked A Lot To Be Here”

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of several players who arrived on Merseyside this summer, and he has started out his Liverpool career strong. He was already voted September’s Liverpool player of the month and has started in every match they’ve played.

The admiration certainly isn’t one-sided. As Szoboszlai explained in an interview with the official site, he’s just as happy to be here as we are to have him.

“I worked a lot to become a player of Liverpool,” he said. “It was a dream. But I think for every football player it’s a dream to play for Liverpool, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“And also the fans, the club, the history and that you can play with these legends and players that I’m playing with, it’s a pleasure to be here. Just the fans, just the stadium, just the team, just the history of the club – everything.”

Asked about what it’s like to play at Anfield, Szoboszlai admits that, “It’s really nice. It’s even better than I was thinking.”

Szoboszlai hopes to play many games with the team, and at this point, the feeling is definitely mutual. It’s exciting to think that he could get even better as he becomes more familiar with his teammates and this new midfield really comes together.