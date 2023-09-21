Jöel Matip Hints at Wanting to Extend His Liverpool Stay

It’s hard to believe that 2016 is nearly eight years ago, but that’s how long that Jöel Matip has been serving Liverpool. He was one of Jürgen Klopp’s first signings when the boss came on board in October 2015. Matip arrived on a free transfer from Schalke.

Despite an unfortunate injury history, Matip has nonetheless more than proved his worth. He signed a new contract in 2019 that is set to expire next summer.

The 32-year-old, speaking to Sky Germany, made it clear that he is enjoying life on Merseyside and hopes to stay on longer.

“Of course, Schalke was my youth club - as a Schalke fan it was an absolute honour to play there. I had the opportunity to do that for a long time and here in Liverpool, with these absolute top conditions, you don’t just walk away,” he said.

“In addition, I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to change clubs all the time. But everyone has to decide for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful.”

It’s possible that Matip may be offered an extension on his contract, particularly if Liverpool’s defense remains as threadbare as it currently is. Just as likely, however, is the possibility that he will be let go once his contract runs out.

However, if you want to feel one step in the grave, the, again, 32-year-old Matip also explained, “I’m at an age where I don’t think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don’t look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs [Schalke and Liverpool] in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly.”

Just send him out to sea, I guess.

What do you think? Would you give Matip another year?